2 min.Read

How did Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) fare last session?

While Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVDL rose by 50.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.66 to $6.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 61.50% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) recommending Equal Weight. Deutsche Bank also rated AVDL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 11, 2025. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Buy rating on June 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $27. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for AVDL, as published in its report on March 05, 2024. Needham’s report from March 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $22 for AVDL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.15%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.42M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AVDL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 7.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.20, showing growth from the present price of $15.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVDL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

