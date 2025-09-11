Did JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (JCSE) perform well in the last session?

While JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 29.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JCSE rose by 6.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.39 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.33% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (JCSE)

Investors in JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.09 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.72%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JCSE is recording 37.32K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.02%, with a gain of 45.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (JCSE) based in the Singapore. When comparing JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 439.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -339.61%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.