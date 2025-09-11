Did Bumble Inc (BMBL) perform well in the last session?

While Bumble Inc has underperformed by -0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMBL fell by -19.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.22 to $3.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.59% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) to Underweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for BMBL. TD Cowen August 16, 2024d the rating to Hold on August 16, 2024, and set its price target from $22 to $7.50. Susquehanna August 09, 2024d its ‘Positive’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BMBL, as published in its report on August 09, 2024. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.59%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bumble Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.62M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BMBL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a gain of 3.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.71, showing growth from the present price of $6.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bumble Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.