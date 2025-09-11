Conduent Inc (CNDT) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Within its last year performance, CNDT fell by -30.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.90 to $1.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.62% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2024, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Needham on November 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CNDT. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 21, 2020, but set its price target from $9 to $5.50. JP Morgan August 09, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CNDT, as published in its report on August 09, 2019. Needham’s report from May 09, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for CNDT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Conduent Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CNDT has an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -0.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Conduent Inc Shares?

Information Technology Services giant Conduent Inc (CNDT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Conduent Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 90.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -124.96%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.