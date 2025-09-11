Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) stock shows negative growth on Wednesday

While Clearside Biomedical Inc has underperformed by -2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLSD fell by -65.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.65 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.06% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2025, Stifel Downgraded Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) to Hold. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CLSD. Chardan Capital Markets Initiated an Buy rating on August 21, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CLSD, as published in its report on June 25, 2024. Wedbush’s report from December 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CLSD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 446.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clearside Biomedical Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLSD is registering an average volume of 4.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.86%, with a loss of -2.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.20, showing growth from the present price of $0.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLSD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clearside Biomedical Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.