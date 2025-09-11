Carvana Co CVNA’s stock price falss traction on Wednesday

While Carvana Co has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVNA rose by 79.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $413.33 to $124.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.52% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) to Outperform. A report published by Gordon Haskett on July 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for CVNA. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded CVNA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $280 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2025. Citigroup January 08, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CVNA, as published in its report on January 08, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from January 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $280 for CVNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Carvana Co (CVNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Carvana Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CVNA is recording an average volume of 3.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a gain of 0.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $412.45, showing growth from the present price of $365.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carvana Co Shares?

A leading company in the Auto & Truck Dealerships sector, Carvana Co (CVNA) is based in the USA. When comparing Carvana Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 91.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 811.99%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.