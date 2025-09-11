Subscribe
Market
Can you still get a good price for Nextracker Inc (NXT) Shares at this point?

Patricia Turner

While Nextracker Inc has overperformed by 5.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXT rose by 85.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.44 to $30.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.87% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, Guggenheim Upgraded Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on July 30, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for NXT. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for NXT, as published in its report on May 15, 2025. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nextracker Inc (NXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Nextracker Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NXT has an average volume of 2.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.53%, with a gain of 1.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.22, showing growth from the present price of $67.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nextracker Inc Shares?

Solar giant Nextracker Inc (NXT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Nextracker Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.56%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Finance

Experts predict GE Aerospace’s (GE) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
GE Aerospace (GE)'s stock is trading at $281.52 at...
Companies

Analyzing LTH’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH)'s stock has witnessed...
Market

Will Boeing Co (BA) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Boeing Co's (BA) stock is trading at $216.97,...
Industry

A look at CX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V....
Finance

How analysts predict Target Corp (TGT) will perform this quarter?

0
Target Corp (TGT)'s stock is trading at $90.79 at...

SM Energy Co (SM)’s stock chart: A technical perspective
Investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.