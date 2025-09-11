Subscribe
Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) stock: A year of ups and downs

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Braskem S.A. ADR has underperformed by -3.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAK fell by -14.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.71 to $2.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.97% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) to Sector Perform. A report published by UBS on September 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BAK. JP Morgan July 05, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BAK, as published in its report on July 05, 2023. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.88%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Braskem S.A. ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8638.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BAK is recording an average volume of 962.84K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.82, showing growth from the present price of $3.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Braskem S.A. ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism.

