Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Beyond Meat Inc has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYND fell by -33.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.60 to $2.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) recommending Underweight. A report published by Argus on February 29, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BYND. Consumer Edge Research also Downgraded BYND shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2023. Mizuho October 12, 2023d the rating to Underperform on October 12, 2023, and set its price target from $12 to $5. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for BYND, as published in its report on September 13, 2023. BMO Capital Markets’s report from April 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for BYND shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.56%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Beyond Meat Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BYND is recording an average volume of 2.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a gain of 7.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.57, showing growth from the present price of $2.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Meat Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.