Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) did well last session?

While Banco Macro S.A. ADR has overperformed by 7.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMA fell by -50.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.42 to $43.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.73% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Itau BBA started tracking Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BMA. JP Morgan also Upgraded BMA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $78 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 30, 2024. BofA Securities August 08, 2024d the rating to Neutral on August 08, 2024, and set its price target from $53 to $62. JP Morgan January 31, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for BMA, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Reduce’.

Analysis of Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA)

Investors in Banco Macro S.A. ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.77 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Banco Macro S.A. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BMA is recording 414.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.22%, with a loss of -16.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $105.48, showing growth from the present price of $47.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Macro S.A. ADR Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) based in the Argentina. When comparing Banco Macro S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 149.14%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.