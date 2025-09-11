Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)’s stock rises to 1.93 per share

While Ballard Power Systems Inc has overperformed by 2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDP rose by 16.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.28 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.33% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Lake Street Downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) to Hold. A report published by Citigroup on April 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for BLDP. HSBC Securities October 24, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BLDP, as published in its report on October 24, 2023. HSBC Securities’s report from September 25, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for BLDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ballard Power Systems Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.65M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BLDP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.39%, with a gain of 2.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.81, showing decline from the present price of $1.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLDP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ballard Power Systems Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.