Are RLX Technology Inc ADR’shares a good deal?

While RLX Technology Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLX rose by 22.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.84 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.15% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on August 08, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLX. BofA Securities also rated RLX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on March 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. China Renaissance initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RLX, as published in its report on February 22, 2021.

Analysis of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX)

With RLX’s current dividend of $0.01 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RLX has an average volume of 3.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a gain of 3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.82, showing growth from the present price of $2.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLX Technology Inc ADR Shares?

Tobacco giant RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing RLX Technology Inc ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.27%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.