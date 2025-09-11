Ameresco Inc’s results are impressive

While Ameresco Inc has overperformed by 12.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRC rose by 19.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.68 to $8.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.92% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) to Outperform. A report published by UBS on August 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMRC. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded AMRC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 15, 2025. UBS March 04, 2025d the rating to Sell on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $37 to $8. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for AMRC, as published in its report on September 04, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from March 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $34 for AMRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ameresco Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMRC has an average volume of 691.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.55%, with a gain of 9.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.00, showing growth from the present price of $28.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ameresco Inc Shares?

Engineering & Construction giant Ameresco Inc (AMRC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ameresco Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 159.06%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.