Finance
A year in review: Immunome Inc (IMNM)’s performance in the last year

Arcelia Reed

While Immunome Inc has underperformed by -2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMNM fell by -15.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.73 to $5.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on April 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMNM. Stephens also rated IMNM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 08, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on May 31, 2024, and assigned a price target of $27. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IMNM, as published in its report on April 30, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from April 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for IMNM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Immunome Inc (IMNM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Immunome Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IMNM has an average volume of 895.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.14%, with a loss of -12.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.80, showing growth from the present price of $9.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMNM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunome Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

