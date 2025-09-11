A closer look at Polaris Inc (PII) is warranted

While Polaris Inc has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PII rose by 1.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.51 to $30.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.91% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for PII. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded PII shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2025. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for PII, as published in its report on December 30, 2024. DA Davidson’s report from July 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $87 for PII shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Longbow also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Polaris Inc (PII)

Investors in Polaris Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.67 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.53%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Polaris Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PII is recording 1.59M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a gain of 2.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.73, showing decline from the present price of $58.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Polaris Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.