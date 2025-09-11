Subscribe
Market
A closer look at EVgo Inc (EVGO)’s stock price trends

While EVgo Inc has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVGO fell by -5.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.07 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.11% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2024, UBS Upgraded EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on October 03, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EVGO. JP Morgan also Upgraded EVGO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 03, 2024. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on July 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $4. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EVGO, as published in its report on June 05, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for EVGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of EVgo Inc (EVGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.15%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of EVgo Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EVGO is recording an average volume of 4.33M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.66, showing growth from the present price of $3.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EVgo Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Market

SMCI’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)'s stock is trading at...
Industry

A closer look at VF Corp’s (VFC) current quarter earnings projections

0
VF Corp (VFC)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Finance

Will APA Corporation (APA) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, APA Corporation's (APA) stock is trading at $22.78,...
Companies

M’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, Macy's Inc's (M) stock...
Market

What to expect from JHX’s earnings report this quarter?

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock is trading at...

