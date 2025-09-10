What will the future hold for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) stock?

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL)’s stock is trading at $32.16 at the moment marking a rise of 6.78% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -56.54% less than their 52-week high of $74.00, and 10.05% over their 52-week low of $29.23. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -40.04% below the high and +9.77% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GGAL’s SMA-200 is $56.52.

Further, it is important to consider GGAL stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.43.

How does Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.50 in simple terms.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL): Earnings History

If we examine Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, beating the consensus of $1.13. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.33, resulting in a -29.58% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.79 in contrast with the Outlook of $1.13. That was a difference of -$0.33 and a surprise of -29.58%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.84% of shares. A total of 260 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 26.67% of its stock and 29.58% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE III-GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND holding total of 2.04 shares that make 1.54% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 65.17 million.

The securities firm GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1.79 shares of GGAL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.35%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 57.12 million.

An overview of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) traded 2,804,381 shares per day, with a moving average of $41.84 and price change of -20.12. With the moving average of $46.60 and a price change of -18.31, about 1,828,194 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GGAL’s 100-day average volume is 1,589,429 shares, alongside a moving average of $52.41 and a price change of -27.96.