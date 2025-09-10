What was QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG)’s performance in the last session?

While QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR has overperformed by 6.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QSG rose by 308.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.64 to $1.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.24% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) to Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on September 21, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for QSG. Citigroup also rated QSG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9.70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 24, 2023.

Analysis of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 82.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QSG is recording 1.25M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.33%, with a gain of 14.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.09, showing growth from the present price of $8.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR Shares?

The Education & Training Services market is dominated by QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) based in the China. When comparing QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 187.68%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.