Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

What to expect from CCTG’s earnings report this quarter?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (CCTG)’s stock is trading at $1.59 at the moment marking a rise of 27.20% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -49.84% less than their 52-week high of $3.17, and 60.61% over their 52-week low of $0.99. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.89% below the high and +55.00% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CCTG’s SMA-200 is $1.4047.

Further, it is important to consider CCTG stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 8.15.CCTG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 13.36, resulting in an 39.17 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (CCTG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCTG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (CCTG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 61.47% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.78% of its stock and 2.01% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 6.23 shares that make 0.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9910.0.

An overview of CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (CCTG) traded 1,111,254 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1204 and price change of +0.4801. With the moving average of $1.0944 and a price change of +0.5200, about 447,272 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CCTG’s 100-day average volume is 228,023 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1426 and a price change of +0.1100.

Hot this week

Industry

Predicting Iridium Communications Inc’s (IRDM) earnings for the current quarter

0
Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

FSLY’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, Fastly Inc's (FSLY) stock is trading at $7.7,...
Companies

How will CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...
Market

W’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
Wayfair Inc (W)'s stock is trading at $91.49 at...
Industry

Can Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Industry

Predicting Iridium Communications Inc’s (IRDM) earnings for the current quarter

0
Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

FSLY’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, Fastly Inc's (FSLY) stock is trading at $7.7,...
Companies

How will CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...
Market

W’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
Wayfair Inc (W)'s stock is trading at $91.49 at...
Industry

Can Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

SPCE’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE) stock is trading...
Companies

Breaking down BRY’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Berry Corp's (BRY) stock...
Market

Experts predict Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s (SGHC) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)'s stock is trading at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Can Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) meet market expectations this quarter?
Next article
SEI’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Predicting Iridium Communications Inc’s (IRDM) earnings for the current quarter

0
Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)'s stock has witnessed a price...

FSLY’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, Fastly Inc's (FSLY) stock is trading at $7.7,...

How will CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...

W’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
Wayfair Inc (W)'s stock is trading at $91.49 at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.