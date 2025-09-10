What technical indicators reveal about XRX stock

While Xerox Holdings Corp has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XRX fell by -55.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.29 to $3.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.76% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on June 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for XRX. Credit Suisse also rated XRX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2022. Credit Suisse January 27, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for XRX, as published in its report on January 27, 2021. Cross Research’s report from January 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for XRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

It’s important to note that XRX shareholders are currently getting $0.65 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.13%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Xerox Holdings Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and XRX is registering an average volume of 4.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.43%, with a loss of -2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xerox Holdings Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.