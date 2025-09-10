What is the investor’s view on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)?

While Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALDX rose by 15.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.20 to $1.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.80% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2024, Oppenheimer Upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) to Outperform. H.C. Wainwright also rated ALDX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on February 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ALDX, as published in its report on December 16, 2020. Jefferies’s report from October 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for ALDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

To gain a thorough understanding of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALDX is recording an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.48%, with a gain of 0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.