What is COMM’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, CommScope Holding Company Inc’s (COMM) stock is trading at the price of $16.59, a gain of 2.44% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -0.12% less than its 52-week high of $16.61 and 464.28% better than its 52-week low of $2.94. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.37% below the high and +13.31% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, COMM’s SMA-200 is $6.99.

It is also essential to consider COMM stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.77 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 14.81.

How does CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.17 in simple terms.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM): Earnings History

If we examine CommScope Holding Company Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, slashing the consensus of $0.24. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.2, resulting in a 85.01% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.44 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.24. That was a difference of $0.2 and a surprise of 85.01%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.43 and 0.30 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.35 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.08 and also replicates 537.50% growth rate year over year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.08% of shares. A total of 339 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 91.65% of its stock and 93.59% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 6.45 shares that make 2.91% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 106.26 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5.31 shares of COMM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.40%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 87.43 million.

An overview of CommScope Holding Company Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) traded 5,943,925 shares per day, with a moving average of $15.87 and price change of +1.35. With the moving average of $12.10 and a price change of +8.32, about 7,392,166 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, COMM’s 100-day average volume is 6,587,555 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.83 and a price change of +13.16.

