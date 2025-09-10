Subscribe
Companies
Was Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU)’s session last reading good?

While Wah Fu Education Group Ltd has underperformed by -3.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WAFU fell by -11.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.49 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.51% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 265.72K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WAFU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 34.99%, with a loss of -4.60% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Wah Fu Education Group Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

