Was there any good news for Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) stock in the last session?

While Butterfly Network Inc has underperformed by -0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BFLY fell by -49.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.98 to $1.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, Oppenheimer Downgraded Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) to Perform. A report published by Craig Hallum on July 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BFLY. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $3. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BFLY, as published in its report on March 29, 2023. Oppenheimer’s report from November 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for BFLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Butterfly Network Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BFLY is recording 3.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Butterfly Network Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

