Was Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL)’s session last reading good?

While Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRDL fell by -19.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.63 to $0.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.14% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) recommending Buy. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on January 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRDL. ROTH MKM also rated CRDL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 26, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9.

Analysis of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL)

In order to gain a clear picture of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -271.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 703.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRDL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.73%, with a loss of -6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.15, showing growth from the present price of $1.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRDL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardiol Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.