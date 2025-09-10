Was anything negative for Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU) stock last session?

While Universal Safety Products Inc has underperformed by -23.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UUU rose by 116.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.27 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 97.87% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2013, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX: UUU) to Sector Perform.

Analysis of Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Universal Safety Products Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UUU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.21%, with a loss of -11.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Universal Safety Products Inc Shares?

The USA based company Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU) is one of the biggest names in Building Products & Equipment. When comparing Universal Safety Products Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 509.36%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.