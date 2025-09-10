Was anything negative for Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) stock last session?

While Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR has underperformed by -0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHA fell by -47.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.80 to $16.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.07% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Macquarie started tracking Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on June 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CHA. Citigroup also rated CHA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43.70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 04, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on June 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $37.50.

Analysis of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CHA is recording 1.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a loss of -8.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.36, showing growth from the present price of $16.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) based in the China. When comparing Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.37%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.