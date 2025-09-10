Subscribe
Industry
Was anything negative for Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) stock last session?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Almonty Industries Inc has underperformed by -4.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALM rose by 372.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.27 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.27% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ALM) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ALM. DA Davidson also rated ALM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 06, 2025. Alliance Global Partners Initiated an Buy rating on July 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $6.75.

Analysis of Almonty Industries Inc (ALM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Almonty Industries Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -347.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALM is registering an average volume of 719.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.27%, with a gain of 0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.48, showing growth from the present price of $4.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Almonty Industries Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

