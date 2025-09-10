Understanding HCAI’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (HCAI)’s stock is trading at $0.66 at the moment marking a fall of -10.81% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -93.99% less than their 52-week high of $10.97, and 40.10% over their 52-week low of $0.47. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.28% below the high and +40.10% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider HCAI stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.54.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 14.84. HCAI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.25, resulting in an 742.06 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (HCAI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: HCAI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (HCAI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 158.75% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.09% of its stock and -0.16% of its float.

An overview of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (HCAI) traded 417,772 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6298 and price change of -0.0399. With the moving average of $0.7191 and a price change of -0.1490, about 239,667 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HCAI’s 100-day average volume is 570,534 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.1805 and a price change of -7.1800.