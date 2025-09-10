Subscribe
Understanding FLYE stock ratios for better investment decisions

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

Currently, Fly-E Group Inc’s (FLYE) stock is trading at $0.67, marking a gain of 0.83% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.98% below its 52-week high of $8.30 and 30.45% above its 52-week low of $0.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -91.74% below the high and +30.98% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FLYE’s SMA-200 is $2.8997.

As well, it is important to consider FLYE stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.55.FLYE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.51, resulting in an 5.40 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

An overview of Fly-E Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) traded 5,065,482 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4068 and price change of -6.8220. With the moving average of $3.7910 and a price change of -3.8795, about 3,141,644 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FLYE’s 100-day average volume is 1,617,535 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.3488 and a price change of -1.4565.

