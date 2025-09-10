Subscribe
Industry
The Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Applied Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLT fell by -48.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.62 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.11% in the last 200 days.

On December 23, 2024, William Blair Downgraded Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by UBS on December 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for APLT. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded APLT shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for APLT, as published in its report on March 26, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from February 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for APLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Applied Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -150.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.54M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for APLT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.88%, with a loss of -15.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.17, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.