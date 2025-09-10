Subscribe
Technical analysis of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) stock chart patterns

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has underperformed by -5.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPWH rose by 11.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.33 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.72% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on December 11, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SPWH. ROTH MKM also rated SPWH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on December 15, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Craig Hallum April 13, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SPWH, as published in its report on April 13, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from May 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for SPWH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SPWH is recording an average volume of 647.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.10%, with a gain of 9.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.85, showing growth from the present price of $2.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPWH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

