Technical analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) stock chart patterns

While Expro Group Holdings N.V has underperformed by -1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPRO fell by -3.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.75 to $6.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.06% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Pickering Energy Partners started tracking Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for XPRO. Wells Fargo also rated XPRO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 27, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on December 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $18. Goldman June 03, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for XPRO, as published in its report on June 03, 2024. Barclays’s report from May 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for XPRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Expro Group Holdings N.V’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and XPRO is recording an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a loss of -1.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.60, showing growth from the present price of $12.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Expro Group Holdings N.V Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) is based in the USA. When comparing Expro Group Holdings N.V shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.22%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.