Surf Air Mobility Inc SRFM’s stock price gains traction on Tuesday

While Surf Air Mobility Inc has overperformed by 0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRFM fell by -24.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.91 to $1.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.88% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on May 15, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SRFM. Piper Sandler also rated SRFM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on August 28, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3. Bernstein initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SRFM, as published in its report on August 22, 2023.

Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Surf Air Mobility Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SRFM has an average volume of 8.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a loss of -3.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.88, showing growth from the present price of $4.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRFM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surf Air Mobility Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.