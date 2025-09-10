Should investors be concerned about SAIL’s high price-to-sales ratio?

Sailpoint Inc (SAIL)’s stock is trading at $19.58 at the moment marking a fall of -5.25% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -25.71% less than their 52-week high of $26.35, and 30.07% over their 52-week low of $15.05. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.09% below the high and +9.38% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider SAIL stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 11.23.SAIL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.60, resulting in an 40.20 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 20 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.35 in simple terms.

Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sailpoint Inc (SAIL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.46% of shares. A total of 206 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 99.52% of its stock and 100.99% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Cybersecurity ETF holding total of 2.76 shares that make 0.50% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 54.11 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 1.8 shares of SAIL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.32%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 35.17 million.

An overview of Sailpoint Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) traded 2,643,700 shares per day, with a moving average of $20.51 and price change of +1.05. With the moving average of $20.65 and a price change of -2.86, about 2,360,522 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SAIL’s 100-day average volume is 2,093,026 shares, alongside a moving average of $19.96 and a price change of +3.11.