Should investors be concerned about AEHL’s high price-to-sales ratio?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL)’s stock is trading at $7.55 at the moment marking a rise of 104.03% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -89.96% less than their 52-week high of $75.20, and 322.97% over their 52-week low of $1.78. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.89% below the high and +321.11% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AEHL’s SMA-200 is $4.54.

Further, it is important to consider AEHL stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.26.AEHL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.28, resulting in an 24.58 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 26.36% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 3.02 shares that make 0.29% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 22211.0.

An overview of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL) traded 1,205,706 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.59 and price change of +5.13. With the moving average of $3.45 and a price change of +4.93, about 751,898 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AEHL’s 100-day average volume is 469,662 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.99 and a price change of +4.70.