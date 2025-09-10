Subscribe
Rubrik Inc (RBRK) stock on the rise: An overview

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Rubrik Inc has overperformed by 3.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBRK rose by 50.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.00 to $29.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.59% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on May 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RBRK. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated RBRK shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $77 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2025. William Blair initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for RBRK, as published in its report on February 07, 2025. Rosenblatt’s report from December 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $77 for RBRK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Rubrik Inc (RBRK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rubrik Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RBRK is recording an average volume of 3.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 12.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $113.58, showing growth from the present price of $98.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rubrik Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

