Results from Caleres Inc (CAL) show risk

While Caleres Inc has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAL fell by -34.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.93 to $12.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.93% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2024, Loop Capital Downgraded Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) to Hold. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on February 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for CAL. Piper Sandler also Downgraded CAL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 25, 2023. Piper Sandler February 21, 2023d the rating to Overweight on February 21, 2023, and set its price target from $26 to $35. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CAL, as published in its report on October 25, 2022. Seaport Research Partners’s report from June 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for CAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CL King also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Caleres Inc (CAL)

With CAL’s current dividend of $0.28 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Caleres Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CAL has an average volume of 805.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.56%, with a gain of 3.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caleres Inc Shares?

Apparel Retail giant Caleres Inc (CAL) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Caleres Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -76.76%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.