Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Results from Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) show potential

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 6.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BDTX rose by 51.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.33 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) recommending Buy. Raymond James also rated BDTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 31, 2024. Stifel June 30, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BDTX, as published in its report on June 30, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $11 for BDTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BDTX is recording an average volume of 999.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.87%, with a gain of 16.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.80, showing growth from the present price of $3.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BDTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 48.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Finance

Examining PRZO’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Currently, ParaZero Technologies Ltd's (PRZO) stock is trading at...
Companies

SDOT’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
In the current trading session, Sadot Group Inc's (SDOT)...
Market

Should investors be concerned about OMH’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH)'s stock is trading at $1.3 at...
Industry

MOGU’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
MOGU Inc ADR (MOGU)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

How does KZIA’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR's (KZIA) stock is trading...

Topics

Finance

Examining PRZO’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Currently, ParaZero Technologies Ltd's (PRZO) stock is trading at...
Companies

SDOT’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
In the current trading session, Sadot Group Inc's (SDOT)...
Market

Should investors be concerned about OMH’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH)'s stock is trading at $1.3 at...
Industry

MOGU’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
MOGU Inc ADR (MOGU)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

How does KZIA’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR's (KZIA) stock is trading...
Companies

Analyzing CHNR’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, China Natural Resources Inc's...
Market

A closer look at MAZE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)'s stock is trading at $23.01...
Industry

WFF’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
WF Holding Ltd (WFF)'s stock has witnessed a price...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Was anything negative for Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) stock last session?
Next article
How did Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) fare last session?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Examining PRZO’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Currently, ParaZero Technologies Ltd's (PRZO) stock is trading at...

SDOT’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
In the current trading session, Sadot Group Inc's (SDOT)...

Should investors be concerned about OMH’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH)'s stock is trading at $1.3 at...

MOGU’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
MOGU Inc ADR (MOGU)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.