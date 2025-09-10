RBNE’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

Currently, Robin Energy Ltd’s (RBNE) stock is trading at $3.58, marking a gain of 88.42% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -85.48% below its 52-week high of $24.65 and 171.21% above its 52-week low of $1.32. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -14.01% below the high and +136.00% above the low.

How does Robin Energy Ltd (RBNE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Robin Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: RBNE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Robin Energy Ltd (RBNE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.68% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.17% of its stock and 2.40% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 1.49 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4472.0.

An overview of Robin Energy Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Robin Energy Ltd (RBNE) traded 1,390,471 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.0561 and price change of +2.3580. With the moving average of $2.4809 and a price change of +1.2480, about 973,308 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RBNE’s 100-day average volume is 2,464,465 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.0445 and a price change of +0.7280.