Industry
ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While ProPetro Holding Corp has underperformed by -3.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP fell by -51.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.17 to $4.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.12% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on December 06, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PUMP. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for PUMP, as published in its report on January 19, 2023. Citigroup’s report from January 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for PUMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.65%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ProPetro Holding Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.03M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PUMP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a loss of -9.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.10, showing growth from the present price of $4.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PUMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProPetro Holding Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

