Predicting JBDI Holdings Ltd’s (JBDI) earnings for the current quarter

JBDI Holdings Ltd (JBDI)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 71.16% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.84. Its current price is -95.33% under its 52-week high of $39.41 and 274.90% more than its 52-week low of $0.49. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.00% below the high and +109.67% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, JBDI’s SMA-200 is $0.8433.

How does JBDI Holdings Ltd (JBDI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

JBDI Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JBDI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in JBDI Holdings Ltd (JBDI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 79.70% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.42% of its stock and 2.06% of its float.

An overview of JBDI Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests JBDI Holdings Ltd (JBDI) traded 2,124,417 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0630 and price change of +0.9499. With the moving average of $1.0195 and a price change of +0.8999, about 868,271 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, JBDI’s 100-day average volume is 761,904 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0207 and a price change of +1.1298.