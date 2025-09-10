PD underperforms with a -3.09 decrease in share price

While Pagerduty Inc has underperformed by -3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PD fell by -8.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.98 to $13.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.50% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 30, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for PD. JP Morgan also Downgraded PD shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on July 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $24. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for PD, as published in its report on June 28, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from June 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for PD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pagerduty Inc (PD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pagerduty Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PD is registering an average volume of 2.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.27%, with a gain of 3.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.88, showing growth from the present price of $16.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagerduty Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.