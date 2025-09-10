ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORIC rose by 35.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.67 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.59% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ORIC. Wells Fargo also rated ORIC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 31, 2024. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on September 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ORIC, as published in its report on February 23, 2024. Wedbush’s report from September 22, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for ORIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)

One of the most important indicators of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ORIC is recording 1.01M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a gain of 5.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.