Industry
2 min.Read

NXE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

Kenneth Phillips
Kenneth Phillips

In the current trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd’s (NXE) stock is trading at the price of $8.08, a gain of 2.91% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -9.84% less than its 52-week high of $8.96 and 106.61% better than its 52-week low of $3.91. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.02% below the high and +28.12% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NXE’s SMA-200 is $6.36.

NXE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.14, resulting in an 16.95 price to cash per share for the period.

How does NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.25 in simple terms.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.01 and -0.03 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.02 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.04 and also replicates 50.00% growth rate year over year.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.08% of shares. A total of 347 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 58.59% of its stock and 63.74% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF holding total of 26.63 shares that make 4.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 213.96 million.

The securities firm VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF holds 12.26 shares of NXE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.15%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 98.54 million.

An overview of NexGen Energy Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) traded 7,170,229 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.29 and price change of +1.10. With the moving average of $7.03 and a price change of +1.08, about 7,188,790 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NXE’s 100-day average volume is 8,427,304 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.48 and a price change of +3.35.

Companies

Analyzing CHNR’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, China Natural Resources Inc's...
Market

A closer look at MAZE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)'s stock is trading at $23.01...
Industry

WFF’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
WF Holding Ltd (WFF)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Understanding GRI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, GRI Bio Inc's (GRI) stock is trading at...
Companies

What to expect from BIT Mining Ltd ADR’s (BTCM) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, BIT Mining Ltd ADR's (BTCM) stock is trading...

