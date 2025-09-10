MWYN’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 60.60% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.38. Its current price is -87.67% under its 52-week high of $11.20 and 94.19% more than its 52-week low of $0.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.71% below the high and +85.68% above the low.

MWYN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.74, resulting in an 18.68 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Marwynn Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWYN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 72.84% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.81% of its stock and 2.98% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 9.96 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 20516.0.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 4.65 shares of MWYN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9572.0.

An overview of Marwynn Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN) traded 2,442,587 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8819 and price change of +0.2400. With the moving average of $1.1357 and a price change of -0.4500, about 3,161,381 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MWYN’s 100-day average volume is 2,134,535 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.0668 and a price change of -3.0100.