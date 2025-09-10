Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Macrogenics Inc’s results are impressive

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Macrogenics Inc has underperformed by -1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGNX fell by -46.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.10 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.11% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2024, JMP Securities Downgraded Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BTIG Research on August 01, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MGNX. B. Riley Securities July 31, 2024d the rating to Neutral on July 31, 2024, and set its price target from $18 to $5. TD Cowen May 10, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MGNX, as published in its report on May 10, 2024. Stifel’s report from May 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for MGNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 105.99%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Macrogenics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MGNX has an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.85%, with a loss of -0.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Macrogenics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Companies

Analyzing CHNR’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, China Natural Resources Inc's...
Market

A closer look at MAZE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)'s stock is trading at $23.01...
Industry

WFF’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
WF Holding Ltd (WFF)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Understanding GRI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, GRI Bio Inc's (GRI) stock is trading at...
Companies

What to expect from BIT Mining Ltd ADR’s (BTCM) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, BIT Mining Ltd ADR's (BTCM) stock is trading...

Topics

Companies

Analyzing CHNR’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, China Natural Resources Inc's...
Market

A closer look at MAZE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)'s stock is trading at $23.01...
Industry

WFF’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
WF Holding Ltd (WFF)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Understanding GRI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, GRI Bio Inc's (GRI) stock is trading at...
Companies

What to expect from BIT Mining Ltd ADR’s (BTCM) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, BIT Mining Ltd ADR's (BTCM) stock is trading...
Market

EONR’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, EON Resources Inc's (EONR)...
Industry

Understanding SLXN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN)'s stock is trading at $5.68...
Finance

LICN’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Lichen International Ltd (LICN)'s stock has witnessed a price...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) requires closer examination
Next article
Examining Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) more closely is necessary

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Analyzing CHNR’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, China Natural Resources Inc's...

A closer look at MAZE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)'s stock is trading at $23.01...

WFF’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
WF Holding Ltd (WFF)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Understanding GRI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, GRI Bio Inc's (GRI) stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.