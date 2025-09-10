LZMH’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.28% from the previous close with its current price standing at $3.59. Its current price is -88.82% under its 52-week high of $32.10 and 52.77% more than its 52-week low of $2.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.51% below the high and +34.46% above the low.

How does LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LZMH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 96.19% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.22% of its stock and 5.88% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 76.92 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.28 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Commonwealth Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF holds 33.05 shares of LZMH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.12 million.

An overview of LZ Technology Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) traded 475,616 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.52 and price change of +0.61. With the moving average of $5.41 and a price change of -13.02, about 576,791 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LZMH’s 100-day average volume is 590,921 shares, alongside a moving average of $10.29 and a price change of -5.42.