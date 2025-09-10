Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

LGCL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

In the current trading session, Lucas GC Ltd’s (LGCL) stock is trading at the price of $0.44, a fall of -15.90% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -67.85% less than its 52-week high of $1.36 and 56.18% better than its 52-week low of $0.28. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -33.11% below the high and +7.60% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LGCL’s SMA-200 is $0.6098.

It is also essential to consider LGCL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.33 for the last year.LGCL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.97, resulting in an 10.34 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Lucas GC Ltd (NASDAQ: LGCL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 61.41% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.17% of its stock and 0.45% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 52.58 shares that make 0.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 23013.0.

An overview of Lucas GC Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) traded 2,058,837 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5086 and price change of -0.1436. With the moving average of $0.7184 and a price change of -0.6285, about 958,085 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LGCL’s 100-day average volume is 673,927 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6505 and a price change of +0.0613.

Hot this week

Market

EONR’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, EON Resources Inc's (EONR)...
Industry

Understanding SLXN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN)'s stock is trading at $5.68...
Finance

LICN’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Lichen International Ltd (LICN)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

RNXT’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Currently, RenovoRx Inc's (RNXT) stock is trading at $1.24,...
Market

Evaluating TWG’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

0
In the current trading session, Top Wealth Group Holding...

Topics

Market

EONR’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, EON Resources Inc's (EONR)...
Industry

Understanding SLXN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN)'s stock is trading at $5.68...
Finance

LICN’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Lichen International Ltd (LICN)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

RNXT’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Currently, RenovoRx Inc's (RNXT) stock is trading at $1.24,...
Market

Evaluating TWG’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

0
In the current trading session, Top Wealth Group Holding...
Industry

Is TOP’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

TRNR’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

HAO’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
Currently, Haoxi Health Technology Ltd's (HAO) stock is trading...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
How does GLE’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?
Next article
Understanding HCAI’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

EONR’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, EON Resources Inc's (EONR)...

Understanding SLXN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN)'s stock is trading at $5.68...

LICN’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Lichen International Ltd (LICN)'s stock has witnessed a price...

RNXT’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Currently, RenovoRx Inc's (RNXT) stock is trading at $1.24,...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.