KXIN’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Kaixin Holdings (KXIN)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -4.76% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.8. Its current price is -97.29% under its 52-week high of $29.54 and 41.22% more than its 52-week low of $0.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.47% below the high and +37.33% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, KXIN’s SMA-200 is $1.1387.

KXIN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.17, resulting in an 3.67 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kaixin Holdings (KXIN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.03% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.31% of its stock and 0.31% of its float.

Sep 30, 2024, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holding total of 101.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 79.0.

An overview of Kaixin Holdings’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) traded 267,223 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7081 and price change of -0.0695. With the moving average of $0.8090 and a price change of -0.2400, about 210,791 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KXIN’s 100-day average volume is 168,236 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8786 and a price change of -0.1577.